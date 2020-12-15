Harry Styles postpones UK and European tour indefinitely

Harry Styles has postponed his 2021 UK and European tour indefinitely – see the full statement below.

The pop star was set to hit the road in support of his second solo album ‘Fine Line’ this April, but he postponed the dates until February and March 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Today (December 15), Styles took to his social media pages to confirm that the scheduled concerts will not take place “until further notice”.

“Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority,” he wrote. “I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place.”

Styles added: “I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Treat people with kindness.” You can see those messages below.

The planned tour was set to include arena shows in Birmingham, Sheffield, Dublin, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Styles’ last UK date took place almost exactly one year ago, on December 19, 2019. Held at the Electric Ballroom in London, the intimate performance included a guest appearance from Stormzy as well as a cover of ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ by Paul McCartney.

Meanwhile, Styles has said that he’s not “been outspoken enough in the past” in the ongoing fight against racial injustice.

“I had a realisation that my own comfort in the conversation has nothing to do with the problem – like that’s not enough of a reason to not have a conversation,” he explained in a recent interview.

Styles has also hit back at claims that he’s not “manly enough”, which came after he wore a dress for a recent Vogue shoot.