Harry Styles provides brilliant response to suggestion he isn’t “manly enough”

Harry Styles has responded to right-wing American commentator Candace Owens after she suggested he wasn’t “manly” enough.

Owens mocked the singer and commented “bring back manly men” after Styles wore a dress in a recent photo shoot for Vogue magazine.

The right-wing pundit went on to describe men who wear traditionally feminine clothes as an “attack” on Western societal standards of masculinity.

Advertisement

Offering a brilliant riposte to Owens, Styles shared an Instagram photo of himself wearing a dress and eating a banana alongside the caption “bring back manly men” – a reference to Owens’ original comments.

Owens originally wrote: “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this.

“In the West, the steady feminisation of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

“It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Responding to the post, one fan wrote: “Yes, fuck society’s double standards!!”

Advertisement

Styles recently opened up on the ongoing fight against racial injustice, admitting he has not “been outspoken enough in the past”.

The ‘Fine Line’ pop star spoke out publicly in the wake of George Floyd’s death back in May, urging that “we must be anti-racist” in order to achieve real change within society.

During a lengthy new interview with Variety, Styles elaborated on his views – explaining that “talking about race can be really uncomfortable for everyone”.

“I had a realisation that my own comfort in the conversation has nothing to do with the problem – like that’s not enough of a reason to not have a conversation,” he continued.

“Looking back, I don’t think I’ve been outspoken enough in the past.”

Meanwhile, Styles is set to release a limited edition vinyl box set of his second album ‘Fine Line’ next Friday (December 11). The collection will include a 24-page lyrics zine, 10 gloss prints and more.