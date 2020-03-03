Harry Styles recalls playing ‘Fine Line’ to Stevie Nicks and her “witches coven”

Harry Styles has recalled playing his new album ‘Fine Line’ to Stevie Nicks and her “witches coven” ahead of its release.

The former One Direction star has collaborated with the Fleetwood Mac icon on several occasions in recent years, with the pair first teaming up at his debut Los Angeles concert in 2017.

Speaking in a lengthy new conversation with Howard Stern, Styles discussed meeting Nicks for dinner at an Indian restaurant near to his home following Fleetwood Mac’s Wembley show last summer.

Advertisement

“It was pretty crazy. So I’d just kind of finished the record and she said, ‘Oh I want to come hear the album’. And she was with all her ladies…a little witches coven,” Styles remembered.

The ‘Adore You’ artist went on to reveal that Nicks and her friends then “all came back to the house” to listen to ‘Fine Line’ in its entirety.

“And they’re so used to living nocturnally – you know, they wake up really late and then they kind of live through the night ’cause they’re, you know, witches.”

Explaining his struggle in keeping up with Nicks as the night ran into the early hours, the singer added: “So it’s getting to like 3 am playing the album [and] I’m like, ‘I’m kinda tired’ and they’re right in their prime. They’re really like, ‘Oh this is like daytime for us’.”

Styles also revealed that Nicks offered him some words of wisdom after the album finished, and advised him to rethink his decision to release ‘Lights Up’ as the project’s lead single.

Advertisement

“I was like, ‘Okay’,” he said. “I definitely thought about it, but…I feel like the whole point is to just do. And then actually, I guess the feeling for me becomes, ‘Okay, well, if I wanted it this way and then she told me to change it – and I didn’t – I must really want it this way’.”

In another recent interview, Styles likened working with Nicks to “an out-of-body experience”.

Elsewhere in the Howard Stern chat, he opened up on his recent mugging ordeal in London.