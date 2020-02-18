Harry Styles reportedly robbed at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day

Harry Styles was threatened by a person wielding a knife and had money stolen over the weekend, according to reports.

The former One Direction singer was reportedly on a night out in Hampstead in London on Valentine’s Day when he was confronted by a man wielding a knife shortly before midnight.

According to the Daily Mirror, a source said that Styles “played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that an incident took place, with a spokesperson saying “police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead.”

They continued: “It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

Earlier on Valentine’s Day, meanwhile, Styles shared a cover version of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

Styles, accompanied by a three-piece band, performed the cover on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show, in the company of Ball and fellow guests Stephen Fry and Steve Coogan.