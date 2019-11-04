Here’s why Harry Styles turned down the role of Prince Eric in ‘The Little Mermaid’

An actor has yet to be announced for the role

Harry Styles has revealed why he turned down the role of Prince Eric in Rob Marshall’s live-action remake of Disney‘s The Little Mermaid.

During an interview with Capital FM, Styles explained that he had met Marshall, whom the singer described as “the most wonderful man”, before the news broke that he was eyeing the role of Prince Eric in the movie.

According to Styles, there were a “few things” that they couldn’t work out. He also added that his upcoming plans for his music didn’t align with the film’s production schedule.

“I think it’s obviously going to be an amazing film,” Styles said. “But they shoot for so long and I wanna tour next year, maybe. I haven’t announced that yet, but yeah, it just didn’t quite line up.”

Watch the full interview with Capital FM below:

The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall and written by David Magee. In July, Disney confirmed that Halle Bailey, one-half of the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle, will star as Ariel in its live-action adaptation. Others rumoured to join Bailey under the sea include Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, as Ariel’s best friends Flounder and Scuttle, respectively. Melissa McCarthy, on the other hand, is reportedly in talks to play Ariel’s nemesis Ursula.

Meanwhile, the search for Prince Eric continues. Last month, Cinemablend reported that actors Cameron Cuffe (Krypton) and Jonah Hauer-King (World On Fire) had auditioned for the role. However, the role has yet to be officially cast.

While Styles might have taken himself out of the running for Prince Eric, the former One Direction singer has shown interest to play the next James Bond. “Yeah, I mean, who wouldn’t [want to be Bond]?” Styles said in an interview. “I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?”

Styles recently returned to music with a brand-new single, ‘Lights Up’, which arrived alongside a moody video. His self-titled debut album was released in 2017.