Harry Styles reveals sex of fans’ unborn babies at Los Angeles shows

Harry Styles revealed the sex of two fans’ unborn babies during his concerts in Los Angeles last week – check out footage of the moments below.

The former One Direction singer was performing at at The Kia Forum stadium in Inglewood, California on Friday night (November 11) as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’.

At one point in the show, a crowd member called Sydney passed Styles a document after holding up a sign reading: “Is my baby a boy or a girl?” The pop star then asked her how far along she was, to which she replied: “Four months.”

Styles told the audience: “Make some noise for Sydney, everybody. She’s about to do the single hardest thing in the world there is to do. I’m sure it’s gonna be fine! The most beautiful thing there is to do in the world. And it’s gonna be… you ready?”

Building the suspense, the singer then asked his keys player to provide “some tense gender reveal music” to accompany the special announcement. “I know something you don’t know,” he teased, before eventually revealing: “It’s… a… girl!”

The following evening (November 12), another pregnant fan, Shawna, asked Styles to reveal the sex of her baby. “‘Tis the season for gender reveals, we had one last night!” he said.

“How much longer would you like me to make this go on for?” he asked . “It’s a girl!” Check out the posts below.

Here it is y’all! @Harry_Styles did our gender reveal last night at the @thekiaforum. Words cannot express how excited and grateful we are. See you soon Baby Girl ❤️🎀 pic.twitter.com/hCB29f3Dxy — Connor Melville (@ConnorIGL_) November 13, 2022

Sydney, who is from Duncan in British Columbia, Canada, later reflected on the moment in an interview with Chek News. “I cried and everyone was so excited and happy,” she said.

“I had seen on TikTok that [Styles] had done gender reveals a couple of times in the past. When I found out I was pregnant, I had already bought the tickets for the concert, so I thought I might as well give it a try to see if he’ll do our gender reveal.

“We got the ultrasound card but hadn’t looked at it, and then I took it with me to LA.”

Styles recently rescheduled three shows of his current 15-night LA residency after coming down with flu. The dates will now take place on January 26, 27 and 29. He’ll play his final Kia Forum concert of 2022 tonight (November 15).

The star, who released his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ in May, will return to the UK and Ireland next summer as an extension to his mammoth ‘Love On Tour’.

Back in August, Harry Styles revealed that he was already working on ideas for his fourth studio record. “I’m always writing,” he said at the time.