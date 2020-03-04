Harry Styles reveals what he thinks of Taylor Swift writing songs about him

Harry Styles has revealed how he felt about Taylor Swift appearing to write songs about him following their break-up.

The ‘Adore You’ singer briefly dated Swift between 2012 and 2013, with the latter’s ‘1989‘ tracks ‘Out of the Woods’ and ‘Style’ believed to have been penned about their relationship.

During a lengthy interview with Howard Stern recently, Styles was asked if he finds it upsetting when fans speculate over whether he inspired certain Swift songs.

“No, it doesn’t upset me,” he replied. “I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else, and for someone else to do that, I think it’s flattering.

“Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spend time on it, and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter.”

He continued: “The only time that you think, ‘Oh, is this song too personal?’ is if you think about, is this going to be really annoying for the other person.”

Styles also explained that although he refrains from discussing his private life in the press, he is “fine doing it in music”. “And I feel like, doing it in music, that’s my version [of opening up].”

Back in 2017, it was rumoured that Styles’ track ‘Two Ghosts’ was about his ex-girlfriend Swift.

“I mean, I think it’s pretty like self-explanatory,” he said of the song’s meaning at the time. “I think, y’know it’s about sometimes things change and you can do all the same things… and sometimes it’s just different, y’know.”

Elsewhere in the new Howard Stern interview, Styles opened up on his recent mugging ordeal in London. He also discussed playing his latest album ‘Fine Line’ for Stevie Nicks and her “witches coven” ahead of its release.

Harry Styles, meanwhile, is set to embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour next month – check out the full schedule below.



APRIL 2020 tour dates

15 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

17 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

19 – 3Arena, Dublin

22 – The O2, London

23 – The O2, London

25 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

26 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow