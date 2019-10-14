Harry Styles says he was “scared” by stalker experience

The case is currently being heard in court

Harry Styles has told a court that he was left feeling “scared” and “very uncomfortable” after being stalked by a homeless man he initially “felt sorry for.”

The former One Direction star said he offered to buy Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, food or a hotel room after he found the man sleeping in a bus stop outside his London home.

It is alleged that Tarazaga-Orero then allegedly posted notes and money through the musician’s letterbox and followed him to the pub several times.

Styles said that he subsequently went to the police after the defendants “erratic and frightening behaviour” left him scared. Speaking from behind a screen at Hendon Magistrates Court today (October 14), Styles said: “Pablo was sleeping outside of my residence; I first became aware of him in March.

“I thought it was sad that someone so young was sleeping rough at a bus stop when it was cold.”