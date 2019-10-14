Harry Styles says he was “scared” by stalker experience
The case is currently being heard in court
Harry Styles has told a court that he was left feeling “scared” and “very uncomfortable” after being stalked by a homeless man he initially “felt sorry for.”
The former One Direction star said he offered to buy Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, food or a hotel room after he found the man sleeping in a bus stop outside his London home.
It is alleged that Tarazaga-Orero then allegedly posted notes and money through the musician’s letterbox and followed him to the pub several times.
Styles said that he subsequently went to the police after the defendants “erratic and frightening behaviour” left him scared. Speaking from behind a screen at Hendon Magistrates Court today (October 14), Styles said: “Pablo was sleeping outside of my residence; I first became aware of him in March.
“I thought it was sad that someone so young was sleeping rough at a bus stop when it was cold.”
After stopping contact with the man at the advice of his security team, Styles claims he still continued to see Tarazaga-Orero “incredibly often” adding that it was “almost every day”.
The prosecution meanehile argued that Tarazaga-Orero’s stalking continued to have a “significant effect” on Styles’ day-to-day life.
Styles added: “I never really encountered this kind of behaviour before. I’ve employed a night guard. I continue to lock my bedroom door at night.” The trial is continuing.
Reviewing Styles’ latest track, ‘Lights Up’, NME wrote: “Whether Styles is talking about his solo career, learning to enjoy being alone again after a messy break-up, or addressing the constant speculation that revolves around fame remains to be seen.
“Either way, ‘Lights Up’ handles the sheer excess of ‘Harry Styles’ with a lighter touch. It’s an intriguing taster of things to come.”