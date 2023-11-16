Harry Styles shares new shaved-head buzzcut in new photo

Harry Styles has shared a new image of himself sporting a close-shaved buzzcut.

The post appeared on the Instagram account of Pleasing, a beauty and fashion line that Styles founded in 2021, along with the caption: “Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023.” See the image below.

Rumours had been circulating for several days about the possible new haircut from the former One Direction singer, after a video circulated via TMZ appeared to show him with the new style while he and rumoured girlfriend Taylor Russell were attending a U2 show at the Las Vegas Sphere.

With Styles’ new image now confirmed, fans have begun to speculate on the possible cause for his decision to cut off his famous locks. Some are pointing to a lyric on Taylor Swift’s new album ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ and the song ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’.

In the song, which has been rumoured to be written about Styles, Swift sings: “You grew your hair long/You got new icons/And from the outside/It looks like you’re tryin’ lives on/I miss the old ways/You didn’t have to change/But I guess I don’t have a say/Now that we don’t talk”.

Swift and Styles were in a relationship from November 2012 to January 2013, and the original version of ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ dates back to 2014.

With Styles’ ongoing acting career, it is possible that the change in look could be connected to a forthcoming role. Last week, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige addressed whether Styles will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after his post-credits cameo in Eternals as Thanos’ brother Eros.

“He’s excited, we’re excited,” Feige said in response. “We will see. You introduce a lot of new characters in a lot of movies and a lot of tags.

“Where do the tag folk reappear? That’s a good question.”

Styles was also recently named as the bookies’ favourite to sing the next James Bond theme, ahead of Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi and Elton John.