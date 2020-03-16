Watch Harry Styles showcase ‘Fine Line’ in intimate NPR Tiny Desk session

Harry Styles has played one of his most intimate shows to date, after becoming the latest artist to feature on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

The singer stripped thing back for the acoustic session, which saw him playing a selection of tracks from his second album, 2019’s ‘Fine Line‘.

After kicking off with ‘Cherry’, Styles explained how ‘Watermelon Sugar’ was written in Nashville in 2017, on a day off from touring for his solo debut.

Advertisement

“It’s probably the longest it’s ever taken me to finish a song,” he said. “We kind of liked it when we first had it and then I really hated it for a long time and it kind of came back and it seemed to kind of kept coming back into the mix.”

Backed by an acoustic section, Styles then followed it with ‘To Be So Lonely’, and the upbeat groove of ‘Adore You’.

Styles’ showcase of the record comes after he revealed how he played ‘Fine Line’ to Stevie Nicks and her “witches coven” ahead of its release.

Speaking in a lengthy new conversation with Howard Stern, Styles discussed meeting Nicks for dinner at an Indian restaurant near to his home following Fleetwood Mac’s Wembley show last summer.

“It was pretty crazy. So I’d just kind of finished the record and she said, ‘Oh I want to come hear the album’. And she was with all her ladies…a little witches coven,” Styles remembered.

Advertisement

The ‘Adore You’ artist went on to reveal that Nicks and her friends then “all came back to the house” to listen to ‘Fine Line’ in its entirety.

“And they’re so used to living nocturnally – you know, they wake up really late and then they kind of live through the night ’cause they’re, you know, witches.”

Explaining his struggle in keeping up with Nicks as the night ran into the early hours, the singer added: “So it’s getting to like 3 am playing the album [and] I’m like, ‘I’m kinda tired’ and they’re right in their prime. They’re really like, ‘Oh this is like daytime for us’.”

Elsewhere in the Howard Stern chat, he opened up on his recent mugging ordeal in London.