Harry Styles splits trousers in front of Jennifer Aniston at LA show

Harry Styles has once again made waves accidentally during a show on his ‘Love On Tour’, splitting a pair of custom Gucci trousers mid-song in Los Angeles.

The moment happened during Styles’ show at the Kia Forum on Thursday (January 26), when during ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’, he knelt down at the edge of the stage and burst open the crotch on his brown leather pants. The singer promptly noticed his blunder, shooting up and shuffling off to cover himself with a towel. He continued the song, though, and moments later borrowed a pride flag from an audience member to wrap around his waist.

Afterwards, Styles made a brief trip backstage to change into a new pair of trousers. Upon returning, he bantered with the audience (per The Independent): “My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show…”

Over on social media, fans pointed out that Jennifer Aniston was spotted in the crowd, sitting just metres away from the spot where Styles split his pants. Notably, the former One Directioner once claimed that the Friends star was his first celebrity crush.

Have a look at crowd-shot footage of the moment (from multiple angles) below:

honestly ripping his pants when his crotch is like 10 ft from ppl’s faces is one of the most harry styles things to ever happen to him pic.twitter.com/rvl2Ef56wt — vivᴴ 🍱🍳🍓🍯 (@ddipyouinhoney) January 27, 2023

Oh no , Harry Styles ripped his pants onstage in LA & it’s already a bigger news story then any classified documents found anywhere, ever pic.twitter.com/3tZPCCqhfH — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) January 27, 2023

Harry Styles ripping his pants wide open during his concert. Oh Harry 🙈#HarryStyles #HarryStylesLoveOnTour pic.twitter.com/A84uvcthYm — Asstetika (@asstetika) January 27, 2023

Harry really out there tripping and splitting his pants in front of Jennifer Aniston. She's in that man's head#HarryStyles #HarryStylesLoveOnTour #LoveOnTourLA pic.twitter.com/vIpJ6tJeRS — ARMYand1D (@ARMYand1D) January 27, 2023

Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ has delivered many interesting headlines since it kicked off last year – other memorable incidents include the times he was pelted with stale chicken nuggets, Skittles and an unknown object that struck him in the crotch, as well as the time a stage-crasher interrupted his show in Brasil. It hasn’t all been negative, though – at another show in LA, for example, he made waves for delivering a couple’s gender reveal onstage.

Styles is currently touring in support of his third album, ‘Harry’s House’, which was recently honoured by NME as the 16th best album of 2022. Its lead single, ‘As It Was’, was also declared to be the third best song of last year. After wrapping up his next few dates in California, Styles will take the tour to Australia and New Zealand, then to the UK and Europe.

Find remaining tickets to the American shows here, the Australasian ones here, and the UK/European ones here.