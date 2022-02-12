Harry Styles spotted filming music video on giant bed outside Buckingham Palace

Harry Styles has been spotted filming a new music video on a giant bed on wheels outside Buckingham Palace.

The pop star is expected to release his third solo album at some point this year and it looks like the first track from it could be arriving soon.

Photos show Styles in a brown-and-blue polka dot pyjama top lying under blankets on the big bed. He was joined by two musicians on the oversized piece of furniture at some points, which was positioned on The Mall with the palace in the background.

Advertisement

“There was loads of security around him trying to move people away and the road was closed,” one person who saw the filming told the Sun. “They shut down The Mall for him to film on a big bed surrounded by women dressed as hippies.”

i fully cannot stop laughing like imagine you're just taking your dog for a shit in the park and harry styles rolls past in a king-sized bed on wheels — betty 74 and 118 days (@sweetmelourry) February 12, 2022

Fans responded to the sighting online, with one fan tweeting: “i fully cannot stop laughing like imagine you’re just taking your dog for a shit in the park and harry styles rolls past in a king-sized bed on wheels.”

driving around central london on a huge bed, outside of buckingham palace. harry styles you are truly insane — elisha (@70sIoveontour) February 12, 2022

Another wrote: “driving around central london on a huge bed, outside of buckingham palace. harry styles you are truly insane.”

See more reactions below.

what’s this harry styles doing outside my grounds pic.twitter.com/nP3pIFxNZR — jess (@stillgoIden) February 12, 2022

Advertisement

“was that harry styles on a bed?” pic.twitter.com/kqLXdFKnSn — michela²⁸ (@fourlokolou) February 12, 2022

Those tourists out for a photo opp at Buckingham Palace & got Harry Styles in a giant bed. Winning — justharried (@justharried) February 12, 2022

harry waving at the queen while holding up all the traffic #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/o9Rlswa62j — kaity (@tommo_louis11) February 12, 2022

Styles will tour the UK and Europe this summer, including two huge dates at London’s Wembley Stadium. The second show was added after phenomenal demand for tickets, which saw Ticketmaster’s UK online outlets crash.

The pop star will headline this year’s Coachella Festival in Indio, California. He will appear alongside fellow headliners Kanye West and Billie Eilish.

Last year, the former One Direction member held a headline arena tour in North America, with two “Harryween” shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. During the second Halloween gig, Styles performed a cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’.