Watch Harry Styles drown in stunning Dave Meyers-directed video for ‘Falling’

Harry Styles has shared a stirring music video for his new single ‘Falling’ – you can watch it below.

‘Falling’ is taken from Styles’ critically-acclaimed album ‘Fine Line’, which NME called “an elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm”. Its powerful visual was directed by music video heavyweight Dave Meyers.

Meyers previously collaborated with Styles for the ‘Adore You’ video. For ‘Falling’, Meyers places the former One Direction singer, who is soaked through, in the corner of a dimly lit room before cutting to show him sat at a piano staring at a glass of whiskey.

Styles then starts to play the piano. As he hits the keys, floods of water begin to seep from it until the entire room is submerged and Styles is left drowning.

Watch the video below:

Last week, Styles has announced a pair of Halloween shows dubbed ‘Harryween’ taking place this year in New York.

The two-night fancy dress party dates are part of the singer’s 2020 tour in support of his new album. The tour will feature support from Jenny Lewis, King Princess, and Koffee.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Styles was threatened by a person wielding a knife and had money stolen.

The artist was reportedly on a night out in Hampstead in London on Valentine’s Day when he was confronted by a man wielding a knife shortly before midnight.