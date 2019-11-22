Harry Styles thinks “stress-relieving” magic mushrooms boosted creativity for his new album

"I'm not a politician. I don't think it's that crazy"

Harry Styles has spoken openly about his experience taking magic mushrooms while making his forthcoming record, ‘Fine Line’.

The former One Direction star, who is set to release his next solo album on December 13, defended his use of the illegal drug in Malibu, California, attributing it to helping him be “fun and be creative” and take his mind off perceived pressures.

“I was with my friends and we were in Malibu. I felt so safe. It was like, ‘I want to take some mushrooms, I’m going to take some.’ Like, now’s the time to have fun, he told Zane Lowe’s New Music Daily show on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “We’re in Malibu. [I’m] 24. I’m also in music…I’m not a politician. I don’t think it’s that crazy. I think my thing with with drugs is, if you’re taking anything to escape both to try and hide from stuff then you shouldn’t even drink. And if you’re taking anything to have fun and be creative, then great.

He continued to explain that he used the experience to help relieve stress and manage feeling overly self-concious. “I was with my friends and making an album, you obviously get so in your head and you get so self conscious about everything and you hit these bumps in the road where you’re thinking, ‘This is good enough, and is it this enough? Is that enough?’

“There’s an after flow of some of that stuff where sometimes you take something, and then for 10 days after you’re like, ‘Don’t worry about it, everything’s going to be fine.’ It’s stress-relieving in a sense. I think that that’s been a big part of this whole thing for me is I’m just trying to go through life being a little less worried about stuff.” he said.

Styles revealed in August that he had taken the drug, which led to him biting off the end of his tongue.

Elsewhere in the interview (which you can listen to from 5pm today, November 22, here) Styles spoke about reframing his musical priorities so that he could make music that’s “freer” without obsessing over critical reception or performance.

“If you don’t hit the top of the chart, your life doesn’t change. I think realising that, it’s like, if that was what I was aiming at, and then it didn’t happen, then I’d feel so much worse. But redefining it for me has been amazing to be like, ‘Oh but that’s not the game I’m playing.’ There’s a freedom with that.”

He also addressed being recognised as a sex symbol and said he is “uncomfortable” with it.

“So uncomfortable,” he told Lowe. “Honestly I’d say I try and think about it as little as possible, because it’s a very strange, dynamic thing. It’s also like a weird thing to think of about yourself. I guess the thing with like sex, in general, is like, it used to feel so much more taboo for me.

“Even like when we were in the band, the thought of people thinking that I had sex was like, ‘oh no, that’s crazy. What if they know?’ But it’s like… You know? So even just coming into this record, I wanted to feel a little less guarded with stuff. I wanted to feel a lot freer and just more joyful and honest.”

Styles recently released new single ‘Watermelon Sugar’ after debuting the track on Saturday Night Live.