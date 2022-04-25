Harry Styles to headline Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022

Harry Styles has been announced as the final headliner for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022.

The station’s annual event is due to take place at War Memorial Park in Coventry between May 27 and 29 following a two-year COVID-related hiatus.

Calvin Harris will top the bill on the Saturday night (May 28), with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender, George Ezra, Lorde, Fontaines D.C. and Sigrid also set to appear over the weekend.

Today (April 25) it’s been confirmed that Styles will headline the last day of Radio 1’s Big Weekend this year (May 29) with “a full solo festival set”.

Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama, meanwhile, have joined the festival’s Future Sounds stage on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

💘 Your final #BigWeekend Sunday headliner is @Harry_Styles 💘 This is going to be SO special. A full solo festival set 😭 Head here for everything you need to know: https://t.co/4t4HBZtjzI pic.twitter.com/MZxZvfUfc1 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 25, 2022

“Excited to be finally performing in my home town Coventry as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend,” Salieu said. “I know the Coventry crowd will do our city proud and show all the other artists the energy of the Midlands.”

Sawayama added: “I cannot WAIT to come and play at Radio 1’s Big Weekend for the first time!! It’s going to be such a moment.”

A limited number of final tickets for Big Weekend ’22 will go on sale at 5pm BST this afternoon – you can purchase them here.

“The majority of the last few tickets will be reserved for those living in Coventry and surrounding areas, Birmingham and some Leicester areas,” a tweet from BBC Radio 1 explained.

“There are also a small amount of tickets for those living elsewhere in the UK.” See that post below.

The majority of the last few tickets will be reserved for those living in Coventry and surrounding areas, Birmingham and some Leicester areas. There are also a small amount of tickets for those living elsewhere in the UK. See you at 5pm ❤️ — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 25, 2022

The addition of Harry Styles to this year’s line-up comes after the star played two headline shows at Coachella 2022 this month. Check out NME‘s four-star review of his first performance here.

Styles’ third studio album, ‘Harry’s House’, comes out on May 20 and features his recent single ‘As It Was’.

He’ll showcase the record on his delayed UK and Europe headline tour this summer, which includes two huge dates at London’s Wembley Stadium. You can see the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The 2019 edition took place in Middlesbrough, with sets coming from Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, The 1975 and more.