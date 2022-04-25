Harry Styles to play Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is set to return this year with performances from Harry Styles, George Ezra and KSI.

Described as “the UK’s biggest summer party”, the event will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, June 12. Tickets go on general sale exclusively on Global Player this Thursday (April 28) – buy yours here.

The first wave of names was announced during Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp this morning (April 25). Styles, Ezra and KSI will be joined by Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, Sigala, GAYLE, ArrDee and Eddie Benjamin.

Further acts are due to be confirmed on Kemp’s Radio show tomorrow morning (April 26) from 7am BST – tune in here.

“We’re back! After a three-year break, we’ve never been so excited to be back at Wembley Stadium for this huge show,” Kemp said in a statement.

Actual @Harry_Styles is headed to the Summertime Ball and we are S C R E A M I N G!!! 🙌 #CapitalSTB pic.twitter.com/jBq8Uua3j7 — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) April 25, 2022

“I just know our Capital listeners are going to love this incredible line-up, it’s filled with all our favourite artists we play at Capital. Grab your sunnies and get ready for the UK’s biggest summer party!”

Earlier this morning, it was announced that Harry Styles will headline Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 after playing two bill-topping sets at this month’s Coachella in Indio, California.

The pop star’s third studio album, ‘Harry’s House’, comes out on May 20 and features his recent single ‘As It Was’.

Styles will embark on his postponed UK and Europe headline tour this summer, which includes two nights at Wembley Stadium. You can see the full list of dates and find any remaining tickets here.

George Ezra, meanwhile, is expected to release his third record ‘Gold Rush Kid’ on June 10 – listen to new single ‘Green Green Grass’ here.