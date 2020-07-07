Harry Styles to read bedtime stories for fans on Calm app

Harry Styles has teamed up with the meditation app Calm to narrate upcoming sleep stories for fans.

The meditation app teased the collaboration on Sunday with a tweet that featured a string of emojis, including a watermelon, z’s, a book, the word “soon” and a bed. They added: “This Wednesday.”

In a follow-up tweet, they shared a teaser video which ended with Styles introducing himself in an appropriately low-key manner.

Advertisement

The stories narrated by the former One Direction star, titled “Dream with Me”, will be available on the platform from Wednesday 8 July.

The latest update from Styles comes after he unveiled the video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ in May.

The song, produced by Thomas Hull and Tyler Johnson, featured on the former One Direction singer’s 2019 album ‘Fine Line’.

In a four-star review, NME’s Hannah Mylrea called Styles’ second album “a total joy,” adding that it’s an “elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm.”

Advertisement

Styles was also forced to postpone his tour as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe.

The ‘Fine Line’ singer was set to begin his European tour in Birmingham next month, before following it with dates in Sheffield, Dublin, London, Manchester and Glasgow.