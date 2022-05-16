Harry Styles to read new CBeebies ‘Bedtime Story’ later this month

Harry Styles has become the latest artist to sign up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story for the BBC.

Later this month (May 23), Styles will read In Every House, On Every Street, a story written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine that is described as “a heartwarming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them”.

To introduce the story, Styles said: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

The story will air next Monday (May 23) at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel, and will then be available on iPlayer.

Other celebrity readers in the series include Dolly Parton, Elton John, Tom Hiddleston, Robbie Williams, Felicity Jones, Tom Hardy, Mark Ronson and Orlando Bloom.

Last October, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl read Ringo Starr‘s children’s book, ‘Octopus’s Garden’.

Before his reading, Grohl said his favourite books take him to places he wishes he could visit. He added: “I love this story because it was written by someone who plays the drums – just like me!”

Styles, meanwhile, teamed up with the meditation app Calm to narrate sleep stories for fans in 2020 as part of a series called ‘Dream With Me’.

The former One Direction star will release his third studio album ‘Harry’s House’ this week (May 20), and recently confirmed a North American headline tour for this year. Ticket details are yet to be confirmed – you’ll be able to find them here when they go live.

The pop star will return to New York to perform 10 nights at Madison Square Garden between August 28 and September 21 in continuation of his global ‘Love On Tour’.