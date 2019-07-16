Harry Styles to testify in court against accused stalker

The trial is set to take place in October

Harry Styles will reportedly testify against an alleged stalker who has been sleeping outside his home.

According to The Sun, the One Direction and solo singer will be appearing in court to give testimony against a man who has been targetting him for two months.

Pablo Taeazaga-Orego, 26, is said to have been sleeping outside Styles’ London residence and posting messages through his letterbox. After being arrested by police, the individual denied any wrongdoing – meaning Styles will have to appear at the trial as the main prosecution witness.

Speaking to The Sun, the ‘Sign of the Times’ singer’s neighbour said: “A guy had been sleeping on the bench on the opposite side of the road to Harry’s house and also in the park.

“I last saw him on the bench in June. He first turned up in April.”

Taeazaga-Orego was taken into custody while at an airport in the UK, with police explaining that he had “pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of Harry Styles”, the publication states.

The accused appeared in court on Friday (July 12) and remanded in custody – before being granted bail on the condition of surrendering his passport. Taeazaga-Orego will now appear for trial in October.

Permission is said to have been granted for Styles to give evidence from behind a screen during the case.

Earlier this year, Harry Styles appeared at the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in New York. The pop star took to the stage with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, who later mistook him as a former member of NSYNC.