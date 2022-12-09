Harry Styles’ tour crew’s van hijacked by gunmen in Brazil

A tour van containing Harry Styles‘ tour crew has been hijacked by gunmen in Brazil, according to local news reports.

As reported by Brazilian outlet G1, Styles’ crew were driving south on the motorway towards the southern city of Curtiba, where the singer is due to perform tomorrow (December 10).

The outlet added that three men stopped the vehicle on the BR-116 road, with the attackers yet to be discovered.

It was initially reported by local media that the truck contained instruments of Styles’ and said that they had been stolen, but it was then clarified that it was actually a truck containing merchandise for the tour.

Local police added that the attackers “subdued” the driver of the truck, though no details on any potential injuries have been released.

NME have reached out to representatives for Harry Styles for comment.

There is no word yet on whether Styles’ show in Curtiba will go ahead. He’s then set to play São Paulo on December 12 and 13, continuing the South American leg of his ‘Love On Tour’ shows.

During Styles’ gig at Rio De Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena on Thursday (December 8), a fan invaded the stage while he was performing One Direction song ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, appearing to be trying to make their way towards the singer with their arms flailing.

After the invader was tackled and removed by security, Styles remarked to the crowd: “Well, that was something.”

The singer, who released his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ back in May, is due to return to the UK and Ireland next summer as an extension to his mammoth tour.