Harry Styles treats three Ukrainian refugees to tickets to his Poland show

Harry Styles invited three Ukrainian refugees to attend his concert when he performed in Poland last weekend.

The ex-One Direction singer is currently on the latest European leg of his ‘Love on Tour’ shows, which stopped at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy Stadium on Sunday (July 2).

At the show, the ‘As It Was’ star teamed up with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to invite three Ukrainian refugees to attend the show. Maryna, her 13-year-old daughter Daria and her friend Daria Kathina fled their hometown of Mykolayiv in July 2022 due to the Russian invasion and now live in Sosnowiec, Poland.

Advertisement

Speaking about the opportunity, Maryna stated, “Since being forced to leave our home in Ukraine last year, it’s been a challenge adjusting to life in a new country – especially for my daughter, Daria, and my 10-year-old son.”

Harry and the International Rescue Committee invited 3 Ukrainian refugees to Harry’s show in Warsaw! ❤️ Maryna, one of the refugees stated: “I’m so grateful to Harry Styles & the IRC […] for giving us the chance to forget our worries for a night & sing & dance at the concert.” pic.twitter.com/20CPZBlsnF — HSD 🛰️ (@hsdaily) July 4, 2023

The mother of two continued, “I’m so grateful to Harry Styles and the IRC, which has supported me to pursue my dream career in Poland, for giving us the chance to forget our worries for a night and sing and dance at the concert.”

Maryna has been participating in the IRC’s Step to Work project for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Those who are a part of the scheme attend workshops on navigating the Polish job market and meet with a career advisor to help them achieve their professional goals. With the support of the IRC, Maryna will pursue her dream of becoming a tram driver.

Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ is still touring Europe, and the next stop will be in Vienna, Austria on July 8. The European leg of the tour will conclude on July 22 in Italy’s Reggio Emilia at the RCF Arena. You can check here for any available tickets.

Styles has been rumoured to headline Glastonbury next year, with plans for the 2024 edition already in the works. He is also rumoured to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

Advertisement

At this year’s Glastonbury, Rick Astley covered Styles’ BRIT Award-winning song ‘As It Was’ during his set on the Pyramid Stage.

Meanwhile, last month, a fan named their baby after Styles’ current tour, following the star helping them do a gender reveal for the child at one of his Wembley Stadium gigs.