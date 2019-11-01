Harry Styles wants to be the next James Bond

A good choice?

Harry Styles has thrown his hat into the ring to become the next James Bond.

The ‘Sign of The Times’ singer has confirmed that he’s interested in tackling the iconic role, after Daniel Craig confirmed that the upcoming No Time To Die will be his final outing as the iconic super-spy.

He told Hits Radio: “Yeah, I mean, who wouldn’t [want to be Bond]?

“I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?”

Styles, who made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, now joins the likes of Idris Elba, James Norton and even Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy – who have all been linked with the role.

The same interview also saw Harry discussing how recent single ‘Lights Up’ was inspired by his own “self-discovery” in recent years.

“For me it’s a very uplifting song. And I think in places it’s kind of dark,” he said.

“But to me, it’s very liberating … it’s about self-reflection and self-discovery and just, like freedom. It feels like very free to me. Things that I’ve been trying to process and, I guess, wrestle with a little bit over the last couple years.

“It’s kind of like just accepting all of those things. It’s a very positive song to me.”