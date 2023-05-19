Harry Styles, Wet Leg, RAYE and more win at 2023 Ivor Novello Awards

Harry Styles, Wet Leg, RAYE and more all won at this week’s Ivor Novello Awards – see the full list of winners below.
At Thursday’s (May 18) ceremony in London, Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale were honoured as Songwriters Of The Year, with the judging panel describing their style as “fresh, unapologetic and direct, with surprising melodies that demand attention.”
RAYE, meanwhile, won Best Contemporary Song for ‘Escapism’, which she also performed on the night, while Styles won the Music Most Performed Work award for ‘As It Was’.
72 individual songwriters and composers from Britain and Ireland were nominated for the 2023 Ivors, and songwriting partnerships with Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon, and Cleopatra Nikolic (known artistically as Cleo Sol) and Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover lead the way, with three nominations each.
Best Album nominees included Arctic Monkeys’ latest effort, ‘The Car’, as well as Little Simz’s ‘No Thank You’, Fontaines D.C.’s ‘Skinty Fia’, but the award went to Sault’s ‘11’.
Elsewhere, Charli XCX won the Visionary Award and Sting was awarded Academy Fellowship.
See the full list of award winners below.
Academy Fellowship
Sting
Best Album
’11’
Written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate
Performed by SAULT
Published in the UK by Copyright Control and Sentric Music
Best Contemporary Song
‘Escapism’
Written by 070 Shake, RAYE and Mike Sabath
Performed by RAYE and 070 Shake
Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music
Best Original Film Score
Don’t Worry Darling
Composed by John Powell
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
Best Original Video Game Score
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
‘King’
Written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch
Performed by Florence + The Machine
Published in the UK by Ducky Donath Music-Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing
Best Television Soundtrack
The Midwich Cuckoos
Composed by Hannah Peel
Published in the UK by SATV Publishing
Outstanding Song Collection
Kamille
PRS for Music Icon Award
Tim Booth, Saul Davies, Jim Glennie, Larry Gott and Mark Hunter for James
PRS for Music Most Performed Work
‘As It Was’
Written by Kid Harpoon,Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles
Performed by Harry Styles
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing
Rising Star Award with Amazon Music
Victoria Canal
Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music
Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers
Special International Award
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein
Visionary Award with Amazon Music
Charli XCX
Launched in 1956, the Ivor Novello awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the field of songwriting and composition and are awarded by award-winning artists and composers from The Ivors Academy. Previous winners include Adele, Annie Lennox, Amy Winehouse, Paul McCartney and John Lennon.