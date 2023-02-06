Harry Styles wins Album Of The Year at 2023 Grammys: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often”

Harry Styles won Album Of The Year at the 2023 Grammys tonight (February 5) for his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’.

The star was one of the big winners at this year’s event, which took place at the crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The final award of the year went to Styles, bringing his total of awards for the night to three. He also collected awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

“I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life,” Styles said while accepting Artist Of The Year. “I listen to everyone in this category when I’m alone.

"I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life," Styles said while accepting Artist Of The Year. "I listen to everyone in this category when I'm alone.

“I think on nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember there’s no such thing as best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is gonna get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful. This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice. Thank you very much.”

Earlier in the evening, Styles also performed his hit single ‘As It Was’ on the Grammys stage. Joined by dancers, the star appeared in a silver hassled jumpsuit to dance on a raised red circular stage. After the song ended, he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Elsewhere at the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé made history by becoming the most decorated artist at the ceremony. The star surpassed classical musician Georg Solti’s record of 31 Grammys tonight. Lizzo also declared Beyoncé “the artist of our lives” as she won Record Of The Year.

Bad Bunny opened the show with a vibrant performance of two songs from ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, while Migos’ Quavo honoured his late bandmate and nephew Takeoff during the In Memoriam segment. A star-studded celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary also took place, featuring LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and more.

An Iranian singer-songwriter took home the inaugural Best Song For Social Change Award, which seeks to honour songs that respond to current issues and hold the potential for positive global impact.

Earlier tonight, Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her Grammy win, while Kim Petras paid tribute to SOPHIE as she became the first trans woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.