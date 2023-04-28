Harry Styles would “never say never” to a One Direction reunion

Harry Styles has suggested he would be open to a One Direction reunion one day.

The artist appeared in James Corden‘s final episode as host of The Late Late Show yesterday (April 27), in the run-up to which it had been suggested that the boyband could reunite for the show.

Fans pointed out that the five members of the band – including Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan – all had corresponding gaps in their schedules, sending rumours swirling, which had to be shut down by the CBS chat show. The band haven’t performed together since 2016.

Advertisement

“Nobody loves the boys more than us… but this story just isn’t true,” a statement on Twitter read. “What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant two-hour finale planned to celebrate eight years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th. pic.twitter.com/Vyj75eB5qz — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 13, 2023

Styles then acknowledged the idea of a reunion during the final ever game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts, a game where guests have to either answer a difficult question or eat a disgusting item of food.

“I feel it’s not a yes or no question,” Styles said [via Rolling Stone]. “I would never say never to that,” he added. “If there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

“I take that as a yes!” Corden replied, laughing.

Styles told Corden he was “very proud of everything you’ve done” and that the presenter had been an “inspiration”.

Advertisement

“Selfishly, I’m very happy that you’re coming home, I love you so much,” he said.

Elsewhere in the final episode, Corden took part in the last ever Carpool Karaoke with Adele, in which she revealed that the first verse of her song ‘I Drink Wine’ was partly inspired by a long conversation she had had with the former Gavin & Stacey star.

Adele said that Corden had turned to her for advice when he admitted he wasn’t happy in America, which she said made her feel “unsafe”.

“You seemed down. You didn’t feel strong,” she said. She then sent the first verse of ‘I Drink Wine’ to him a few weeks later.

He also appeared to address backlash he has received over the course of the series, saying his low mood at the time was caused by “work stuff”, as well as “the internet, and all those things.” He had faced a series of controversies in recent years – he was briefly banned from a New York restaurant due to his “abusive” behaviour and was accused of stealing jokes from both Noel Fielding and Ricky Gervais.

At the end of the show, Corden signed off his eight years at the helm of Late Late with a message for US viewers, telling them not to give in to people who are “trying to stoke differences” in the country.

“And I guess all I really want to say tonight is, I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world,” he said [via BBC]. “My entire life, it has always been a place of optimism and joy, and yes it has flaws – so many. But show me a country that doesn’t.”

Corden is set to return to the UK now that his eight years as Late Late host has finished.