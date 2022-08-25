Harry Styles wrote a “creepy” new song for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in just five minutes

Harry Styles wrote a new song for Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling in just five minutes.

The film, which is set to arrive in cinemas next month, stars Florence Pugh and Styles as a couple living in a seemingly-idyllic town of Victory in the 1950s, operated by the shadowy company Styles’ character (Jack Chambers) works for.

During a new interview with Variety, Wilde recalled how she’d asked the cast to offer their creative input. “Any great actor is also a screenwriter in the process,” she said. “They are responsible for creating the life of the character, so they bring so many ideas.”

In turn, Styles offered to pen the melody for what was described in the script as “the trigger song” – a mysterious tune that Pugh’s character (Alice Chambers) hums throughout the movie.

Wilde then asked the singer if he had “anything in mind” for the track, before he went away to “think about it”. Wilde remembered: “Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film.

“He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.'”

Speaking of how he came up with the song, Styles explained: “I wanted something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context. I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it.

“Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives – I hope.”

Don’t Worry Darling is due to hit cinemas on September 23.

In an interview last year, Wilde – who also stars in the new film – said the movie is the equivalent of “The Feminine Mystique on acid”, and was inspired by psychosexual thrillers like Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal.

“[Those movies are] really sexy, in a grown-up way,” she explained. “I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?'” Continuing to discuss one of Don’t Worry Darling‘s sex scenes, the filmmaker said she wanted to make audiences “realise how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure” on screens.

Harry Styles is also set to star in the period romance film My Policeman, which was directed by Michael Grandage.

Meanwhile, the pop star has revealed that he’s already working on ideas for his fourth solo album. His third and most recent record, ‘Harry’s House’, came out back in May.