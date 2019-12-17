News Film News

Has Harry Styles been confirmed as a Stormtrooper in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ ?

Is Harry the secret stormtrooper?

Nick Reilly
Harry Styles
Harry Styles. Credit: Getty

Harry Styles‘ fans are wondering if the singer could be set to make an appearance in a galaxy far, far away.

The ‘Lights Up’ singer is at the centre of rumours that he could appear as a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker after Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill shared a cryptic hint on Twitter.

The screen icon tweeted a mocked-up version of Harry in the special suit for Rise of Skywalker, sparking rumours that he could follow in the footsteps of Princes William and Harry, Tom Hardy and James Bond star Daniel Craig.

Hamill tweeted: “Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who’ll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they’ve all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper”.

It comes after Harry was previously considered for the role of young Han Solo in Ron Howard’s 2017 prequel movie Solo. The role eventually went to Alden Ehrenreich.

Last Friday saw Harry release ‘Fine Line‘, his second solo album.

In a glowing four-star review, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “For the most part, though, Styles’ second album is a total joy. It’s an elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm. On the last song, the euphoric, Bon Iver-inspired ‘Fine Line’, Styles comes full circle, seemingly feeling hopeful after his past heartbreak and indiscretions.”

