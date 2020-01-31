Has Takeoff accidentally revealed when Migos’ ‘Culture III’ is coming?

It looks like Takeoff may have inadvertently revealed when Migos‘ next album is dropping.

The artist, who is one third of the Atlanta rap trio, posted photos of him smoking inside a studio yesterday (January 30).

In one photo he stands in front of a whiteboard, which, as Complex reports, appears to have the words: “CULTURE” and “LATE APRIL / EARLY MAY.”

Advertisement

You can see the post here:

Could it be a proposed release date for the final album in the rap group’s ‘Culture’ trilogy?

Only time will tell, of course, but Migos have been hard at work making the final instalment. During an interview on the Grammy Awards red carpet last weekend, other bandmate Quavo teased ‘Culture III’ “should be dropping next summer”.

“We’re working real hard,” he told Billboard. “We’ve been in the studio countless hours, no sleep. Not even going home to get rest so hope ya’ll are ready for it.”

Advertisement

Although Quavo spoke about the release being in the summer of 2021, the group’s intense work schedule could well spell an earlier arrival.

The record would follow ‘Culture I’ (2017) and ‘Culture II’ (2018), the latter of which NME’s Jordan Bassett hailed in a four-star review as “a lush, chaotic patchwork that pops with primary colours”.

Last November, Migos teamed up with Travis Scott to perform a new track during the second annual Astroworld festival in Houston.