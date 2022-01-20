Hatchie shares dreamy video for ‘Quicksand’, second single from new album ‘Giving The World Away’

Australian dream pop artist Hatchie has announced her second full-length album ‘Giving The World Away’ and shared a video for the single ‘Quicksand’.

‘Quicksand’ was co-written with Dan Nigro, the producer and songwriter who worked closely with Olivia Rodrigo on her breakout hit ‘Drivers License’ and her debut album ‘Sour’.

In its music video directed by Nathan Castiel, Hatchie – real name Harriette Pilbeam – lounges in a limousine as it traverses the city at night. On the chorus, she sings: “If I had everything I wanted would I want more? / Would I keep fighting if there’s nothing left to fight for? / Sometimes I feel like I’m just sinking into quicksand.”

Watch the video here:

‘Quicksand’ is the first single from the second full-length Hatchie album ‘Giving The World Away’, out April 22 on Secretly Canadian/Ivy League. The record was produced by Jorge Elbrecht (who’s worked with Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast and Wild Nothing). Hatchie shared the first glimpse of the record last year in the single ‘This Enchanted’.

‘Giving The World Away’ also features “extensive input” from Hatchie’s longtime collaborator and bandmate Joe Agius (who releases his own music through the solo project RINSE) and percussion from Beach House drummer James Barone. You can pre-order the album here.

“There’s more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken — there’s a bigger picture than that,” Pilbeam said in a statement about ‘Giving The World Away’. “This album really just feels like the beginning to me and scratching the surface – and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”

Hatchie had previously released her debut album ‘Keepsake’ in 2019 and the EP ‘Sugar & Spice’ the year before that.

Hatchie – who was born in Brisbane and is now based in Los Angeles – has also announced North American tour dates for this May. Next month, she will embark on a short headline tour of Australia’s east coast. Find the full list of tour dates below and tickets here.

The tracklist for Hatchie’s ‘Giving The World Away’ is:

1. ‘Lights On’

2. ‘This Enchanted’

3. ‘Twin’

4. ‘Take My Hand’

5. ‘The Rhythm’

6. ‘Quicksand’

7. ‘Thinking Of’

8. ‘Giving The World Away’

9. ‘The Key’

10. ‘Don’t Leave Me In The Rain’

11. ‘Sunday Song’

12. ‘Til We Run Out of Air’

Hatchie’s 2022 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 10 – Sydney, Australia, Mary’s Underground

Sunday 13 – Brisbane, Australia, Old Museum (Studio 1)

Friday 18 – Melbourne, Australia, The Night Cat

MAY

Wednesday 4 – Washington, D.C., Songbyrd

Thursday 5 – Philadelphia, PA, Foundry

Friday 6 – Boston, MA, Crystal Ballroom

Saturday 7 – Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

Monday 9 – Montreal, QC, Bar Le Ritz

Tuesday 10 – Toronto, ON, Garrison

Thursday 12 – Pittsburgh, PA, Club Cafe

Friday 13 – Columbus, OH, Ace Of Cups

Saturday 14 – Chicago, IL, Sleeping Village

Sunday 15 – Minneapolis, MN, Turf Club

Thursday 19 – Vancouver, BC, Fortune

Friday 20 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

Saturday 21 – Seattle, WA, Neumos

Monday 23 – San Francisco, CA, Rickshaw Stop

Wednesday 25 – San Diego, CA, Casbah

Thursday 26 – Los Angeles, CA, Lodge Room