‘Hate To Love: Nickelback’ documentary gets theatrical release date

A new feature-length documentary about Nickelback is coming to cinemas in March, titled Hate To Love: Nickelback.

The film, which premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, will play in 1350 cinemas across 30 countries on two nights, March 27 and March 30. Tickets go on sale at 3pm UK time on February 22 here.

The band have said in a statement: “We are very excited to finally bring this film to theatres this Spring. It’s been a long road to get this project across the finish line and we must thank Ben Jones and Leigh Brooks for all of their hard work. We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise.”

It is directed by Leigh Brooks, and according to the synopsis: “Hate To Love: Nickelback tells the authentic story about the band from their humble beginnings in Hanna Alberta, to their explosive global success in 2001 and the highs and lows that followed.”

“The film celebrates the loyalty of Nickelback fans and delves into the years of online vitriol while exposing the personal impact it had on each of the band members. The film also unveils the rock group’s decision to return after a 5-year break with a new record and a hugely successful sold-out tour, finding themselves riding a sudden wave of online love that has introduced their music to an army of new fans and audiences worldwide.”

The film also features interviews with fans of the band, including Ryan Reynolds and Billy Corgan.

The band are set to perform 12 arena dates across eight European countries in May and June as part of their ‘Get Rollin’ Tour’. It kicks off in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on May 16 before they perform in Manchester (20), London (21) and Birmingham (23). You can buy any remaining tickets here.

The band’s latest tour is in support of their first album in five years, ‘Get Rollin’’ which was released in November last year.

Speaking to NME ahead of the release, frontman Kroeger said that the aim of the new record was to inspire “wonderful emotions” because “music’s supposed to be about escapism”.

Around the release of ‘Get Rollin” last year, Kroeger joked that he was “ready for the world to hate us again”, a reference to the band’s polarising effect on music fans over the years.

However, back in May the frontman said that he thinks the hatred towards his band is “softening”.