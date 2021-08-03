Listen to Hayden Thorpe’s hypnotic new single ‘Parallel Kingdom’

Hayden Thorpe has shared a new track called ‘Parallel Kingdom’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will appear on the former Wild Beasts frontman’s second solo album, ‘Moondust For My Diamond’, which arrives on October 15 via Domino. Its lead single ‘The Universe Is Always Right’ came out earlier this month.

Released today (August 3), the throbbing and hypnotic ‘Parallel Kingdom’ arrives with an official Tom Haines-directed video.

“The song itself is a bit of zombie, refusing to die after years of being written off,” Thorpe explained. “But that is the essence of ‘Parallel Kingdom’. It’s the fantasy we live alongside until one day, we step across.”

The musician previously said that his forthcoming new record concerns “the meeting point between science and religion, the grand struggle for reality that shapes so much of our time”.

In a statement, he added: “What about nature? What about the cosmos? What about all these things that break through the tyranny of the self? Our sense organs bring the world inside of us after all, I just had to sing it back out.

“I was enchanted again with the mystery of science and how I might speak from the heart in an age where metric is gospel.”

Hayden Thorpe will showcase ‘Moondust For My Diamond’ at a pair of UK dates scheduled for this October. He’ll perform in his hometown of Kendal at the Brewery Arts Centre on October 9, before coming to London on the LP’s release date (October 15) for a gig at Chat’s Palace.

Reviewing Thorpe’s debut album ‘Diviner’ upon its release in 2019, NME wrote: “Wild Beasts sometimes seemed overly enamoured with ideology, self-aware to a fault, while Thorpe’s solo album is simpler, more direct, more self-contained – and therein lies its power.”