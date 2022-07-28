Hayden Thorpe unveils deluxe edition of second album and shares new song ‘Polygod’

Hayden Thorpe has today (July 28) unveiled details of a deluxe edition release of his second album, ‘Moondust For My Diamond’, along with new song ‘Polygod’.

The collection, titled ‘Moondust For My Diamond – Every Piece Of Dust’ edition, contains four new songs and four new remixes. It will receive a digital-only release on August 19.

One of the new tracks from the collection, ‘Polygod’, has also been shared. Watch the video for that below.

Produced by Nathan Jenkins (aka Bullion) and Richard Formby, the four new tracks hear Thorpe explore “a deeper, and more seductive side to his song writing”, according to a press release.

Speaking about the origins of the new tracks, the former Wild Beasts frontman said: “‘Every Piece of Dust’ brings into the family all of the stray songs that were written alongside ‘Moondust For My Diamond’.

“I think of this release as a Director’s Cut – indulging some of the choices that went unmade up until now. There’s a mini-grief that happens when you finish off and move on from a record – you almost have to say, ‘I’m moving on forever.’ However these songs stave off execution day for sometime yet.

“I feel so lucky to have such gifted friends make these remixes for me. Each one of them have in some way elevated and maximised all that the song could be. It’s so thrilling and heartening to have people you care about create alongside you. It’s a collection I’m really proud of for that reason.”

The musician has also announced details of a special evening in London on August 25 to celebrate the release of his Full Moon Chronicles Zine, a collection of essays that Thorpe has written over the last few years.

Thorpe will be reading and performing at the Brick Lane Bookshop event in London and you can get tickets for the event here.

Reviewing ‘Diviner’, Thorpe’s first solo album in 2019, NME wrote: “Wild Beasts sometimes seemed overly enamoured with ideology, self-aware to a fault, while Thorpe’s solo album is simpler, more direct, more self-contained – and therein lies its power.”