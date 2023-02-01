Hayley Kiyoko announces 2023 world tour in support of ‘Panorama’ album

Hayley Kiyoko has announced a sprawling world tour to support her recent second album, ‘Panorama’, taking her to 33 cities in the UK, Europe and North America across the bulk of April and May (and the first couple days of June).
The modern queer pop icon will begin her trek in the UK, kicking off in Glasgow on Wednesday April 5. She’ll take to stages in Manchester and London over the remainder of that week, before moving on to Europe. Her first week there will see her perform in Brussels, Amsterdam, Cologne and Paris, with the following week taking her through Zurich and Munich.
Just a week later, on Thursday April 27, Kiyoko will start her North American run in Orlando, then round the month out with gigs in Atlanta and Raleigh. She’ll start May out strong with shows in Nashville, Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis throughout the first week, before hitting stages in Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland and Vancouver.
Californian fans will have two chances to see Kiyoko in the flesh – she’s playing in San Francisco on Monday May 15 and Los Angeles the night after (May 16) – and while Arizonians only have one date to look forward to (in Phoenix on Thursday May 18), Texans will have three: there’s an Austin show booked for Saturday May 20, then one in Dallas for Sunday 21, and Houston for Monday 22.
After playing in Philadelphia the following Thursday (May 25), Kiyoko will deliver a pair of shows in Canada – Toronto on Saturday May 27 and Montreal on Sunday 28 – before wrapping May up in New York City. Finally, the start of June will come with the end of the ‘Panorama’ tour, with a Boston show locked in for Thursday June 1, and a Silver Spring show for Friday June 2.
Tickets to all 33 shows go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (February 3), with various pre-sales running from tomorrow (February 2) – see here for more info on the UK and European dates, and here for the North American ones.
Kiyoko released ‘Panorama’ last July via Empire and Atlantic. Among the singles it delivered was ‘For The Girls’, which the artist described as “an anthem celebrating love [for women], highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability”.
Hayley Kiyoko’s 2023 ‘Panorama’ tour dates are:
APRIL
Wednesday 5 – Glasgow, Galvanizers SWG3
Friday 7 – Manchester, Academy 2
Sunday 9 – London, KOKO
Tuesday 11 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
Thursday 13 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Max
Saturday 15 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
Sunday 16 – Paris, Élysée Montmartre
Tuesday 18 – Zurich, Komplex 457
Thursday 20 – Munich, TonHalle
Thursday 27 – Orlando, House Of Blues
Friday 28 – Atlanta, Buckhead Theatre
Saturday 29 – Raleigh, The Ritz
MAY
Monday 1 – Nashville, Marathon Music Works
Wednesday 3 – Detroit, Saint Andrew’s Hall
Thursday 4 – Chicago, House Of Blues
Friday 5 – Minneapolis, Varsity Theater
Monday 8 – Denver, Summit
Tuesday 9 – Salt Lake City, The Depot
Thursday 11 – Seattle, Neptune Theatre
Friday 12 – Portland, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Saturday 13 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
Monday 15 – San Francisco, The Fillmore
Tuesday 16 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern
Thursday 18 – Phoenix, The Van Buren
Saturday 20 – Austin, Emo’s
Sunday 21 – Dallas, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Monday 22 – Houston, House Of Blues
Thursday 25 – Philadelphia, Brooklyn Bowl
Saturday 27 – Toronto, The Danforth Music Hall
Sunday 28 – Montreal, Théâtre Corona
Tuesday 30 – New York City, Irving Plaza
JUNE
Thursday 1 – Boston, House Of Blues
Friday 2 – Silver Spring, The Fillmore