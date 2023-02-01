Hayley Kiyoko announces 2023 world tour in support of ‘Panorama’ album

Hayley Kiyoko has announced a sprawling world tour to support her recent second album, ‘Panorama’, taking her to 33 cities in the UK, Europe and North America across the bulk of April and May (and the first couple days of June).

The modern queer pop icon will begin her trek in the UK, kicking off in Glasgow on Wednesday April 5. She’ll take to stages in Manchester and London over the remainder of that week, before moving on to Europe. Her first week there will see her perform in Brussels, Amsterdam, Cologne and Paris, with the following week taking her through Zurich and Munich.

Just a week later, on Thursday April 27, Kiyoko will start her North American run in Orlando, then round the month out with gigs in Atlanta and Raleigh. She’ll start May out strong with shows in Nashville, Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis throughout the first week, before hitting stages in Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland and Vancouver.

Californian fans will have two chances to see Kiyoko in the flesh – she’s playing in San Francisco on Monday May 15 and Los Angeles the night after (May 16) – and while Arizonians only have one date to look forward to (in Phoenix on Thursday May 18), Texans will have three: there’s an Austin show booked for Saturday May 20, then one in Dallas for Sunday 21, and Houston for Monday 22.

After playing in Philadelphia the following Thursday (May 25), Kiyoko will deliver a pair of shows in Canada – Toronto on Saturday May 27 and Montreal on Sunday 28 – before wrapping May up in New York City. Finally, the start of June will come with the end of the ‘Panorama’ tour, with a Boston show locked in for Thursday June 1, and a Silver Spring show for Friday June 2.

Tickets to all 33 shows go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (February 3), with various pre-sales running from tomorrow (February 2) – see here for more info on the UK and European dates, and here for the North American ones.

Kiyoko released ‘Panorama’ last July via Empire and Atlantic. Among the singles it delivered was ‘For The Girls’, which the artist described as “an anthem celebrating love [for women], highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability”.

Hayley Kiyoko’s 2023 ‘Panorama’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Wednesday 5 – Glasgow, Galvanizers SWG3

Friday 7 – Manchester, Academy 2

Sunday 9 – London, KOKO

Tuesday 11 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

Thursday 13 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Max

Saturday 15 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

Sunday 16 – Paris, Élysée Montmartre

Tuesday 18 – Zurich, Komplex 457

Thursday 20 – Munich, TonHalle

Thursday 27 – Orlando, House Of Blues

Friday 28 – Atlanta, Buckhead Theatre

Saturday 29 – Raleigh, The Ritz

MAY

Monday 1 – Nashville, Marathon Music Works

Wednesday 3 – Detroit, Saint Andrew’s Hall

Thursday 4 – Chicago, House Of Blues

Friday 5 – Minneapolis, Varsity Theater

Monday 8 – Denver, Summit

Tuesday 9 – Salt Lake City, The Depot

Thursday 11 – Seattle, Neptune Theatre

Friday 12 – Portland, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Saturday 13 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

Monday 15 – San Francisco, The Fillmore

Tuesday 16 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

Thursday 18 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

Saturday 20 – Austin, Emo’s

Sunday 21 – Dallas, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Monday 22 – Houston, House Of Blues

Thursday 25 – Philadelphia, Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday 27 – Toronto, The Danforth Music Hall

Sunday 28 – Montreal, Théâtre Corona

Tuesday 30 – New York City, Irving Plaza

JUNE

Thursday 1 – Boston, House Of Blues

Friday 2 – Silver Spring, The Fillmore