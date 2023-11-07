Dolly Parton and Hayley Williams have bonded over their shared love of Miley Cyrus.

The pair discussed the ‘Flowers’ star in a new conversation ahead of the release of Parton‘s new album ‘Rockstar‘ (out November 17) – her 30-track compilation of new songs and covers of classics like Heart‘s ‘Magic Man’, Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’, The Rolling Stones‘ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and many more.

The track list also features 40 guest stars including legends like Paul McCartney, Elton John, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and more.

Advertisement

Parton most recently teamed up with her goddaughter Cyrus to release a new version of ‘Wrecking Ball’ from the album.

During an in conversation feature with Consequence, the Paramore frontwoman told the country star: “Yours and Miley’s voices are perfect together.

“You on this song, it feels like a song that you could have written.”

“Well, I wish I had written that song,” replied Parton. “Miley, I’m crazy about. I don’t think people even know how talented she is.”

Williams agreed: “I think what, unfortunately, people do is really underestimate based on presentation or based on the fact that she came from Disney. And she’s already proven that she’s got the chops: She’s a great singer, a writer.”

Advertisement

Parton said that Cyrus’ “comedic timing” is “unbelievable”, adding: “She’s a great writer and that voice… I think she’s the new, modern day rock chick. That thing that’s got the grit and the soul and the sex appeal. She’s got that voice when she can go down in that bourbon and cigarette voice, but she can also sing a song so delicate. I mean, she’s just got everything she needs.”

Williams released her own album of features last month, Paramore’s ‘RE: This Is Why’, which included new artists on every track from their 2023 album ‘This Is Why‘ like Foals, Wet Leg and The xx‘s Romy.

Parton is set to premiere new tracks from ‘Rockstar’ in cinemas worldwide this month. The star announced on social media that she will be screening a “first-listen fan event” in cinemas across the globe on November 15, with select encore screenings the follow day.

Meanwhile, Parton recently revealed that she has turned down offers to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show “many times”.