Hayley Williams debuts ‘Petals For Armor’ songs live for Tiny Desk session

Hayley Williams has performed an NPR Tiny Desk (Home Session), giving live premieres of tracks from her debut solo album.

Williams and her band, which included Julien Baker on guitar, played three tracks from ‘Petals For Armor’, which came out in May.

“I’ve never done this without Paramore,” the rock band’s vocalist said, while playing through ‘Pure Love’, ‘Taken’ and ‘Dead Horse’ from the debut album.

Watch Hayley Williams’ Tiny Desk session below.

Williams is the latest in a host of artists to recreate NPR’s legendary Tiny Desk series in their homes across the 2020 lockdown.

Over the past few months, Dua Lipa has brought ‘Future Nostalgia’ to life, Adrianne Lenker has shared tracks from her trailer, BTS took over a Seoul record store, Arlo Parks set herself up at the kitchen table, Bright Eyes performed a cross-country session and more.

Hayley Williams released ‘Petals For Armor’ back in May. A four-star NME review said the album was filled with “fiercely vulnerable alt-pop,” writing: “The underlying message of Hayley Williams’ stunning solo album is this: wear your flaws like a coat of gleaming armour and find strength in being open and vulnerable.

“This would be a prescient message at any time, but seems even more so in today’s uncertain climate. We could all do with a little kindness.”

Later this month (December 18), Williams will follow up ‘Petals For Armor’ with a new EP called ‘Self-Serenades’. The three-track record will include stripped-back renditions of ‘Simmer’ and ‘Why We Ever’, as well as a previously-unreleased song ‘Find Me Here’.

Williams also recently took to social media to reaffirm Paramore’s stance against homophobia, suggesting that the band’s intolerance for anti-LGBTQ views was a reason why former members left the group.