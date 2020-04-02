Hayley Williams delivers a slice of electric pop on new single ‘Over Yet’

Hayley Williams has shared the official lyric video for her electric new single ‘Over Yet’ – watch it below.

The Paramore frontwoman released her debut solo EP ‘Petals For Armor I’ in February, with the project’s second half due to arrive on May 8. Part 1 was previewed with the songs ‘Simmer‘, ‘Leave It Alone‘ and ‘Cinnamon‘.

Now, Williams has unveiled ‘Over Yet’. Singing on the song’s hook, she says: “If there’s resistance/ If there’s resistance/ It makes you stronger/ It’s not the end/ When there’s persistence/ When there’s persistence/ You can go farther/ Make it your friend.”

She has also released a lyric video that goes behind-the-scenes of a number of photoshoots with the singer. You can watch it below.

‘Over Yet’ follows the release of ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, which features backing vocals from Boygenius – the project of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

Last month, Hayley Williams reaffirmed her stance on the controversial lyrics of Paramore‘s breakout hit, ‘Misery Business’.

Back in 2018, Williams announced that the track had been axed from her band’s live shows amid the ongoing debate over whether its message was “anti-feminist”. This was due to one particular line in the second verse: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change.”

Before playing ‘Misery Business’ one last time, Williams explained: “This is a choice that we’ve made because we feel that we should. We feel like it’s time to move away from it for a little while.”

Meanwhile, Williams has said she turned down a collaboration with rapper Lil Uzi Vert, because she feared the track would boost her to an uncomfortable level of fame.

The Paramore singer admitted she “loved” the rapper’s music but still had to turn down the collaboration.