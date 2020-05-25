Watch Hayley Williams cover SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’

Hayley Williams has posted a cover of SZA’s hit ‘Drew Barrymore’, live from her home in isolation. The down-tempo R&B cut features on SZA’s 2017 debut album ‘Ctrl’.

Watch the cover below:

Advertisement

Williams posted her version of ‘Drew Barrymore’ on Instagram yesterday (May 24), with the caption “self-serenades/amateur hour.” Later in the post, she admits this cover was one of many performances filmed back in April, that she has “saved up.”

“I’ve been holding out on y’all,” she wrote. “The only constant for me (besides limp ass, unwashed, unfixed hair) in the age of COVID is a guitar and free reign to mess up all my favourite songs.”

Williams has previously posted isolation covers of Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Smoke Signals’ and Tegan and Sara’s ‘Call It Off’.

Earlier this month, Hayley Williams released her debut solo album ‘Petals For Armor’, which comes 15 years after her first release as the frontwoman of Paramore.

NME gave the electronic-driven album four out of five stars, saying it marked “another sonic departure for Williams, though her knack for offsetting dark and menacing lyrics with a sugary-sour melody very much remain.”

Advertisement

Williams has postponed her UK/Europe tour dates to 2021, after COVID-19 restrictions lead to the cancellation of both international travel and large gatherings of people. The tour was originally planned to start this month (May).