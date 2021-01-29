Listen to new song Hayley Williams “leaked” by hand-delivering to fan

Hayley Williams has ‘leaked’ a new song called ‘My Limb’ by hand-delivering a CD to a fan’s house. Check it out below.

The Paramore frontwoman, who released her debut solo album ‘Petals For Armor’ last year, turned up at Carly Butler’s door this week to mark the appearance of the Wolf Moon – a name given to the January full moon as it’s believed to cause wolves to howl.

“Did Hayley Williams drive to your house and drop off a candle and a CD with her new song on it or are you having a normal night,” Butler tweeted last night (January 28). She was then given permission to ‘leak’ the disc’s contents.

Capturing the moment on Instagram Stories, a masked Williams filmed herself creeping around in the dark outside the fan’s home. “Neighbourhood Watch has really got a tight butthole right now,” she joked.

did hayley williams drive to your house and drop off a candle and a cd with her new song on it or are you having a normal night — carly butler (@ylrac) January 29, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Butler shared a 30-second video of the Wolf Moon soundtracked by a snippet of ‘My Limb’, which was later posted to YouTube in its entirety.

Williams, meanwhile, uploaded a moonlit snap to Instagram. “I made Alf wear a cape for this shit,” she wrote of her dog’s spooky get-up. “Happy wolf moon and especially to you, [Carly Butler].”

Earlier this week, Williams appeared to tease the song by posting a black-and-white graphic of an arm being sawn off along with the message: “Don’t give me the tourniquet.”

Her official website also currently redirects to a page titled ‘Flowers For Vases’, which fans think could be the name of Williams’ next album. A 15-second clip of lo-fi music can be heard upon visiting the address.

This comes after Williams revealed that she was in the process of recording her equivalent of Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ earlier this month. “We don’t need drums if this is my ‘Folklore’,” she said of a now-deleted behind-the-scenes clip.

In a four-star review of ‘Petals For Amor’, NME wrote: “The underlying message of Hayley Williams’ stunning solo album is this: wear your flaws like a coat of gleaming armour and find strength in being open and vulnerable.

“This would be a prescient message at any time, but seems even more so in today’s uncertain climate. We could all do with a little kindness.”