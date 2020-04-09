Listen to Hayley Williams’ latest ‘Petals For Armor’ track, ‘My Friend’

Hayley Williams has shared a new song called ‘My Friend’ – you can listen to it below.

Following on from ‘Over Yet’ and ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, the single is set to appear on the Paramore frontwoman’s debut album ‘Petals For Armor’. The first part of the project was released as an EP in February.

“Little wrinkle/ By your eye/ I never noticed ’til right now/ Little vicious tiger stripes/ If you get close-up to my thighs” sings Williams in the first verse of ‘My Friend’. At the end of the track, she delivers the refrain: “We stay safe together/ We escape death forever“.

The track arrives with an accompanying lyric video which follows Williams as she records in the studio – watch below.

Earlier this week, Hayley Williams shared a cover of Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Smoke Signals‘ which she recorded while in self-isolation. In the video’s caption, she apologised to Bridgers “for butchering [her] beautiful guitar parts.”

‘Petals For Armor’ is set for release on May 8.

Last month, Hayley Williams reaffirmed her stance on the controversial lyrics of Paramore‘s breakout hit, ‘Misery Business’.

Back in 2018, the singer announced that the track had been axed from her band’s live shows amid the ongoing debate over whether its message was “anti-feminist”. This was due to one particular line in the second verse: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change.”