Hayley Williams postpones UK and Europe tour to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak

Hayley Williams has postponed her upcoming tour dates in Europe and North America until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Her tour was scheduled to begin in May, but on Tuesday (April 28) the Paramore singer announced she is officially postponing her 2020 tour which includes stops at Electric Brixton, London and La Cigale, Paris.

“Im very sorry we wont see each other in real life soon,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “eventually, though.”

This comes after the singer released ‘Dead Horse’, the final song from the second part of her upcoming debut solo album, ‘Petals For Armor’.

Produced by Paramore guitarist Taylor York, ‘Dead Horse’ sees Williams get candid about experiences she had when she was young.

“‘Dead Horse’ offers strength back to a younger, weaker version of myself,” Williams said in a press statement. “I feel like all of this needed to be said in order to embody the kind of woman I hope to be.”

The singer has been staggering the release of her debut, sharing tracks from the full package (all 15 songs due out May 8) across two EPs. The second EP, ‘Petals For Armor II’, is also out today.

‘Petals For Armor II’ features ‘Dead Horse’ along with previously released singles ‘Why We Ever’, ‘My Friend’, ‘Over Yet’ and ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, which featured backing vocals from Boygenius.

‘Petals For Armor I’ was released in February, previewed with the songs ‘Cinnamon’, ‘Leave It Alone’ and ‘Simmer’.