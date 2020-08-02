Hayley Williams posts acoustic performance of ‘Simmer’

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams has shared an acoustic rendition of her track ‘Simmer’ on her Instagram.

In the video’s description, Williams described the track as having come out “six million years ago b.c. (corona) but I still love it and it keeps evolving”. Watch the performance below:

Advertisement

‘Simmer’ arrived back in February and was the first track lifted from Williams’ debut solo album, ‘Petals For Armor’. Upon its release, NME described the single as “a dark and twisted pop curveball” which “throws any history in the bin and starts afresh down a path of left-field pop music”.

Williams has been regularly publishing recordings of covers and other performances during the coronavirus pandemic. Notable performances include covers of Bjork’s ‘Unison’, SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ and Tegan and Sara’s ‘Call It Off‘.

‘Petals For Armor’ was released in May through Atlantic. The record earned a four-star review from NME, which called it “fiercely vulnerable alt-pop”.

“‘Petals for Armor’ marks another sonic departure for Williams – though her knack for offsetting dark and menacing lyrics with a sugary-sour melody very much remains,” the review read.

“The underlying message of Hayley Williams’ stunning solo album is this: wear your flaws like a coat of gleaming armour and find strength in being open and vulnerable.”