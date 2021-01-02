Hayley Williams reassures fans that Paramore aren’t breaking up

Hayley Williams has said that Paramore will not be calling it quits.

The band’s singer, who released her debut solo album last February, confirmed to fans on Twitter that Paramore have no plans to disband.

Confusion arose when Williams shared a link to a collection of essays written by fans of her debut solo album ‘Petals For Armor‘.

Advertisement

“Long read, especially if you’re not a fan of me/my solo album lol,” part of Williams’ comment read, to which a fan responded: “Omg I thought paramore was breaking up.”

The singer clarified that wasn’t the case by replying in a quote tweet: “lol y’all been worried about that too long. aint happening.”

lol y'all been worried about that too long. aint happening https://t.co/D5Ocj5qzs0 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) January 1, 2021

Paramore’s last album was 2017’s ‘After Laughter‘. They’ve released five studio albums to date since 2005’s ‘All We Know Is Falling’.

In other news, Williams has delivered a stirring cover of Massive Attack‘s classic ‘Teardrop’ in an effort to raise money for homeless LGBTQ+ youth in America.

Wearing a towel around her head and a dressing gown, the Paramore bandleader performed the 1998 song under bright, colour-changing lights.

Advertisement

The performance comes as part of the The Ally Coalition’s 7th Annual Talent Show, which was live-streamed to Jack Antonoff‘s Twitch account. Watch the performance here.

Williams wasn’t the only one to perform as part of the livestream, which featured Lana Del Rey, Clairo, Brittany Howard, Sleater-Kinney, Shamir and more. In addition, brief performances were given by comedians like Reggie Watts, Aidy Bryant and Mike Birbiglia.