Hayley Williams releases new acoustic song ‘Find Me Here’

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has shared a new track, ‘Find Me Here’, lifted from her new three-track ‘Self-Serenades’ EP.

‘Self-Serenades’, out today (December 18), was first announced back in October. It is set to be released on a limited-edition 10″ vinyl in addition to digital formats.

The record also contains acoustic renditions of ‘Simmer’ (released last week) and ‘Why We Ever’, both tracks from Williams’ debut solo album, ‘Petals For Armor’.

Advertisement

The new track clocks in at just under two minutes and contrasts deeply from the instrumentation found throughout ‘Petals for Armor’, but sits nicely among the other two tracks on the new EP.

Listen to ‘Find Me Here’ below:

NME gave ‘Petals for Armor’ four stars following its release in May, writing, “The underlying message of Hayley Williams’ stunning solo album is this: wear your flaws like a coat of gleaming armour and find strength in being open and vulnerable.

“This would be a prescient message at any time, but seems even more so in today’s uncertain climate. We could all do with a little kindness.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Williams performed a number of songs for an NPR Tiny Desk Concert alongside a band that happened to include Julien Baker.