Hayley Williams releases new single ‘Dead Horse’

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has released ‘Dead Horse’, the final song from the second iteration of her upcoming debut solo album, ‘Petals For Armor’. Listen below.

Produced by Paramore guitarist Taylor York, ‘Dead Horse’ sees Williams get candid about experiences she had when she was young.

“‘Dead Horse’ offers strength back to a younger, weaker version of myself,” Williams said in a press statement.

“I feel like all of this needed to be said in order to embody the kind of woman I hope to be.”

"DEAD HORSE” written by Hayley Williams and Daniel James (@canonbluemusic) produced by Taylor York out now 🌺⚰️🔨https://t.co/MBkEtw3ui3 pic.twitter.com/U5LtpQM2zb — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) April 21, 2020

The singer has been staggering the release of her debut, sharing tracks from the full package (all 15 songs due out May 8) across two EPs. The second EP, ‘Petals For Armor II’, is also out today.

‘Petals For Armor II’ features ‘Dead Horse’ along with previously released singles ‘Why We Ever’, ‘My Friend’, ‘Over Yet’ and ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, which featured backing vocals from Boygenius.

‘Petals For Armor I’ was released in February, previewed with the songs ‘Cinnamon’, ‘Leave It Alone’ and ‘Simmer’.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Williams’ has rescheduled previously announced North American and European tour dates for 2021.

Williams has been keeping creatively active while isolating through the coronavirus pandemic, releasing covers of Tegan and Sara’s ‘Call It Off’ and Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Smoke Signals’ via her Instagram account.