Hayley Williams reveals Paramore are back in the studio

Hayley Williams has revealed that Paramore have been back in the studio this week working on new music.

The band recently wrapped up a North American tour prematurely, with final gigs cancelled due to Williams’ lung infection. The band had postponed four live gigs after Williams fell ill during a performance in Houston, Texas, going on to end the tour early.

Now, the band have shared studio photos on Instagram, with Williams confirming on Discord that they were indeed at work on new music.

“We’ve been off the road for a couple weeks now… mainly in LA. Thankfully got some down time but we put some work in too,” she told fans. “It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville.”

Williams went on: “Zac Taylor and I just want to get back to making things. We’ve been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process.”

Touching on her illness, Williams added: “I can hardly believe I don’t cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still fucked from 10 kinds of medication… I’m just happy to be resting more.

“Now that the bulk of our touring for the year is over, I’m hoping to dive head first into creating some better routines.”

After cqancelling the gigs, Williams explained how “touring is different at 34 than it was at 16”, and later hit out at those who had criticised her for delaying the gigs.

Paramore were out on the road in support of their sixth and latest studio album, 2023’s ‘This Is Why’.

Next May, the group will be heading to the UK and Europe as a supporting act on Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’.