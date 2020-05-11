Hayley Williams says Paramore will return to pop-punk on next album

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams has said the band’s next record will see them returning to their pop-punk roots.

The singer was speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read when she said the band’s next effort will be a contrast to 2017’s ‘After Laughter‘, which saw them leaning heavily into synth-pop sounds.

Explaining the contrast between the two, Williams said: “It’s a summer/winter thing,” she explained. “When it’s winter you can’t wait to be sweating your balls off, and in the summer you’re like, ‘Fuck — I hate this!'”

Advertisement

She added: “After making After Laughter it’s like, ‘Okay, we’ve tried this on and it actually fits and feels great. Now lets see what else we can do to fuck this up.'”

Describing a move back to their earlier sound, Williams said: “Taylor [York, guitarist]’s mentioned things like: ‘Oh, God – I miss guitars’. “We’ve found ourselves listening to a lot of older music that we grew up being inspired by.”

But despite making a move into solo stardom with her current ‘Petals For Armor’ project, Williams insisted that Paramore was still her main priority.

“That excitement and curiosity that keeps us a band,” she said. “We won’t let it happen unless we think it’s the coolest thing in the world, I mean, Paramore’s my favorite band. How dare I ever ruin it?”

In a four-star review of Petals For Armor, NME wrote: “The underlying message of Hayley Williams’ stunning solo album is this: wear your flaws like a coat of gleaming armour and find strength in being open and vulnerable. This would be a prescient message at any time, but seems even more so in today’s uncertain climate. We could all do with a little kindness.”