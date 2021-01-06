Hayley Williams says she is recording her “own ‘Folklore'”

Hayley Williams has revealed she is recording her own equivalent of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Folklore’.

Posting on Instagram, the Paramore singer uploaded two clips, one showing the singer drumming and another in which she says: “We don’t need drums if this is my ‘Folklore’.” You can view the post below.

Swift’s acclaimed album which was co-written and produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner, was recently nominated for a number of 2021 Grammy awards, including Album of the Year.

When ‘Folklore’ was released in July, NME gave the album four stars, welcoming the singer’s initial “indie-folk makeover”.

The singer has since released it’s follow up ‘Evermore’ which received five stars last month, with NME praising Swift for “[pushing] the boundaries of her indie reinvention, adding a bit of ‘1989’-era gloss to produce a beacon of hope”.

‘Evermore’ – which is Swift’s sixth UK Number One album – set a new record among female artists, with the singer achieving her six UK number one albums in a record eight years.

The singer is also the first artist in four years to get to the Number One spot with two different albums within the same calendar year.

Meanwhile, Williams released her own debut solo ‘Petals For Armor‘, last February which was also awarded four stars by NME and described as the singer “going it alone with fiercely vulnerable alt-pop”.

Her latest comments suggest she is going to step up her solo material to another level.

In other news, she Williams recently assured Paramore fans that the band are not splitting up.