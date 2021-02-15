Hayley Williams has said she has no plans to make another solo record but will instead turn her focus back to Paramore.

The singer-songwriter, who released her second solo album ‘Flowers for Vases / descansos‘ earlier this month, told fans online that she’s ready to work on the next Paramore record.

When asked if she has unused songs for her solo work and whether she’d consider using them for Paramore, she replied on Twitter: “There are more songs, yeah. but I’m not planning on another solo album. and I’m not sure if they’d be great for Paramore. I’m ready for the next Paramore album. let’s go.”

there are more songs, yeah. but I'm not planning on another solo album. and I'm not sure if they'd be great for Paramore. I'm ready for the next Paramore album. let's go. https://t.co/J6nBAO5PIe — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

In January Williams reassured fans that the band aren’t breaking up in light of her recent solo efforts.

Confusion arose when Williams shared a link to a collection of essays written by fans of her debut solo album ‘Petals For Armor‘. “Long read, especially if you’re not a fan of me/my solo album lol,” part of Williams’ comment read, to which a fan responded: “Omg I thought paramore was breaking up.”

The singer clarified that wasn’t the case by replying in a quote tweet: “lol y’all been worried about that too long. aint happening.”

Williams also opened up recently to Zane Lowe about feeling “proud” of her achievements over the past 12 months. She also spoke about playing all the instruments on her new album, the importance of therapy and detailed how she made a “heartbreak” album during coronavirus isolation.

Advertisement

Paramore’s last album was 2017’s ‘After Laughter’. They’ve released five studio albums to date since 2005’s ‘All We Know Is Falling’.