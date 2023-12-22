Hayley Williams to sell her favourite edibles at her salon

Hayley Williams has announced a new range of items that will be stocked at her salon, Fruits Hair Lab, for the holiday season, including her favourite edibles.

The Paramore singer took to Instagram stories to make the announcements yesterday (December 21). Her primary offering is the restock of her tea blends, which she created in collaboration with The Tea Huntress, namely “Bloom”, a caffeine-free blend of cinnamon, hibiscus, rose, and “other sacred herbs”, and “Alibi”, a chocolate green tea blend with peppermint.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of her tea blends will be donated to Thistle Farms, a social enterprise which enables female survivors of trafficking, prostitution and addiction to find employment.

Aside from her teas, Williams will be selling physical copies of Fruits Magazine, a joint publication from Williams and Fruits Hair Labs co-founder Brian O’Connor, which inspired them to begin their business together, and incense from Shoyeido, which Williams claims to have “been burning for years” at home.

Lastly, she has also announced that the salon will be stocking her “favourite” edibles from Los Angeles company Rose, which are served Turkish Delight-style using rosin from the whole flower. In her Instagram story, Williams wrote that “these ones are legal in [Tennessee] so don’t report us,” alluding to Teneessee’s continued prohibition of marijuana.

The sales of these products cap off a major year for Williams, whose band Paramore released their sixth studio album, ‘This Is Why’, in February. The record was awarded a glowing five-star review from NME, with Sophie Williams calling the album “some of their most fearless songwriting to date”.

“For every hard rock riff that soars to an explosive finale, there’s an adventurous vocal detour or lightly psychedelic moment,” she wrote. “It’s remarkable that we’ve reached this point at all: this is a band that has been through the wringer, overcoming infighting and myriad lineup changes while simultaneously evolving into one of the most widely-respected acts of their generation.”

‘This Is Why’ eventually emerged as NME’s fifth best album of 2023. In its honour, Jenessa Williams wrote: “Bringing their love of British indie to the fore, ‘This Is Why’ saw US stalwarts Paramore hone in on the spiky, claustrophobic emotions of trying to be the best human, bandmate, lover and social advocate you can without losing yourself in the process.”

Most recently, the band shared that there was a “level of uncertainty” about their future, in light of their latest album’s fulfilment of label obligations. In other news, they will serve as openers for the UK and European dates of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour in Summer 2024.