Hayley Williams shares cover of Tegan and Sara track ‘Call It Off’

Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams has released another cover on her Instagram, this time performing a rendition of Tegan and Sara‘s ‘Call It Off’.

The track comes from from the Canadian duo’s 2007 album ‘The Con’. On Twitter, Williams provided some context for the cover: “just wanna say it was a rough handfulla days and im tryin to come out of it. music is the only constant right now, for me.”

Watch Williams’ take on ‘Call It Off’ below.

In response to the cover, Tegan and Sara sent love to Williams and urged their fans to watch the full video, “especially if you haven’t had your daily ‘lay in the fetal position and cry moment'”.

I highly recommend you go watch the full video. Especially if you haven’t had your daily “lay in the fetal position and cry moment.” Love you @yelyahwilliams Stay afloat cause we need you. ❤️ https://t.co/l2kRdWPOcZ — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) April 15, 2020

Williams has been spending her time in isolation performing a number of covers and sharing them on her social media. Recently, Williams has covered Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Smoke Signals’ and ‘Things She Said’ by Kent.

Earlier this month, Williams released the song ‘My Friend’ in the lead-up to the second part of her debut solo project, ‘Petals For Armor’, set for release on May 8 via Atlantic.

The single is the follow-up to ‘Over Yet’ and ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’. The singer also shared a choreographed workout video for ‘Over Yet’ for fans who are social distancing at home.

The first half of ‘Petals for Armor’ was released on January 22 and included singles ‘Simmer’, ‘Leave It Alone’ and ‘Cinnamon’.

Williams currently has a string of European, UK and North American tour dates locked in for May and June. It is unconfirmed whether these dates will be postponed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Williams reiterated her stance on no longer performing ‘Misery Business’ at Paramore concerts due to its “anti-feminist” lyrics, specifically the line: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change.” The singer originally said she would no longer perform the track in 2018.